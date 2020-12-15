Found 68,347 cases where Vaccine is COVID19

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? Yes Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? No Hospitalized? No Previous Vaccinations: Other Medications: latex Current Illness: none Preexisting Conditions: none Allergies: none Diagnostic Lab Data: none CDC Split Type:

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? Yes Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? No Hospitalized? No Previous Vaccinations: Other Medications: Current Illness: Preexisting Conditions: Allergies: Diagnostic Lab Data: none CDC Split Type:

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? Yes Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? No Hospitalized? No Previous Vaccinations: Other Medications: Novasc, Hydrochlorothiazide, synthroid, lisinopril, singulair, MVI, olopatadine drops, prilosec, inderal, crestor, toviaz, ultram Current Illness: none Preexisting Conditions: Hypertension, sleep apnea, hypothyroidism Allergies: Contrast Dye IV contrast, shellfish, strawberry Diagnostic Lab Data: She took Benadryl 50 mg po. No medical tests done. After benadryl, was administered by herself, flushing went away and she felt better. CDC Split Type:

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? Yes Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? Yes Hospitalized? No Previous Vaccinations: Other Medications: none Current Illness: none Preexisting Conditions: none Allergies: none Diagnostic Lab Data: Basic Chemistry, EKG, and vitals were all normal on 12/15/2020. CDC Split Type:

Write-up: Pt felt wave come over body @ 1218 starting in head and going down. Bad taste in mouth, tingling in body , legs, back , across stomach, BP 150/100 P 120@ 1219, EMS activated. BP 120/80, P 80 Pt alert and oriented, Pt declined transport and Benadryl. Symptoms come and go, pt feels better but then bad taste in mouth starts, shaking of hands, tingling starts again in stomach and back. @ 1300 pt requests Benadryl, 25 mg administered. Pt notified family by phone of circumstances and family in transit.@1324 BP 120/80, P 84, tongue tingling and pt reports smelling chemical smell. @1345 Pt complained of mouth itching, EMS activated and will transport to Medical Center. Pt oriented and transported at @13

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? No Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? No Hospitalized? No Previous Vaccinations: Other Medications: Lisinopril, HCTZ, lipitor, amyitrypline, lexapro, vitamins, Current Illness: Bronchitis, finished prednisone on 12-13-20 Preexisting Conditions: hypertension, fibromyalgia Allergies: Biaxin Diagnostic Lab Data: BP. CDC Split Type:

Write-up: Within 1 minute, patient complained of symptoms of lightheadedness, flushing, asked for water. Symptoms persisted, reported vagal and "spacey", vitals were 117/91, HR 67, O2 sat 99% on room air. Reported chest heaviness, shortness of breath and within 5 minutes developed rigors and urge to defecate. 911 called, repeat vital 150/89 HR 113 O2sat 97%, continues to want to defecate. 1 loose BM, transferred to ED

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? No Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? Yes Hospitalized? No Previous Vaccinations: vaso-vagal type symptoms, similar presentation 12 hours post vaccine Other Medications: unknown Current Illness: no Preexisting Conditions: unknown Allergies: unknown Diagnostic Lab Data: Trransferred to ED CDC Split Type:

Write-up: rPfizer-BionNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA 5-7 minutes after the vaccine Associate stated she did not feel right, mentioned chest pain. "My chest feels funny. It feels like when you have really bad heartburn coming on". "I feel flushed like when you get contrast for a CT". Pulse 90 BP 160/90 checked later 130/90

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? Yes Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? No Hospitalized? Yes, 1 days Extended hospital stay? No Previous Vaccinations: Other Medications: unknown Current Illness: No Preexisting Conditions: unknown Allergies: No Diagnostic Lab Data: Unknown but sent to SICU for monitoring CDC Split Type:

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? No Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? No Hospitalized? No Previous Vaccinations: Other Medications: Benzoyl peroxide 10% gel, Biofreeze topical gel, Cyclobenzaprine 10mg tab, moisturizing cream, naproxen 250 mg tab, ondansetrn 4mg ODT tab, Refresh Tears Current Illness: None Preexisting Conditions: acne, astigmatism, myopia Allergies: NKDA Diagnostic Lab Data: CDC Split Type:

Write-up: Within a few minutes of receiving the COVID 19 vaccination, patient developed lightheadedness, shortness of breath, headache, and some nausea. She did get some redness to her neck and upper chest. No recent illness. Had elevated BPs ranged from 158/103 to 207/126 . HR ranged from 82-106. O2 sats always $g 96%. Temp 37.1 C. Received Tylenol 1000 mg PO, Dexamethasone 10 mg IV, diphenhydramine 50 mg IV, famotidine 20 mg IV, ketorolac 30 mg IV, ondansetron 4 mg IV, and 1 L NS. Patient prescribed EpiPen and prednisone and discharged.

Life Threatening? No Birth Defect? No Died? No Permanent Disability? No Recovered? Yes Office Visit? No ER Visit? No ER or Doctor Visit? Yes Hospitalized? No Previous Vaccinations: Other Medications: DULOXETINE (CYMBALTA) 60 MG CAPSULE Take 1 capsule (60 mg total) by mouth once daily at bedtime HYDROCODONE-ACETAMINOPHEN (NORCO) 5-325 MG TABLET Take 1 tablet by mouth once a day as needed for moderate to severe pain, with allowance Current Illness: Preexisting Conditions: Arrhythmia - right bundle branch block. GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) ? Spinal headache headache with steroid injection to the back. Uses contact lenses Allergies: Gabapentin Adhesive Duloxetine Diagnostic Lab Data: CDC Split Type: