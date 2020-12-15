Found 68,347 cases where Vaccine is COVID19

|
|VAERS ID:
|902418 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|56.0
|Sex:
|Female
|Location:
|New Jersey
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH9899 / 1
|LA / IM
Administered by: Private Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Hypoaesthesia,
Injection site hypoaesthesia
SMQs:, Peripheral neuropathy (broad), Guillain-Barre syndrome (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? Yes
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? No
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: latex
Current Illness: none
Preexisting Conditions: none
Allergies: none
Diagnostic Lab Data: none
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: Patient experienced mild numbness traveling from injection site up and down arm that subsided over 20 minutes.
|
|VAERS ID:
|902440 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|35.0
|Sex:
|Female
|Location:
|Arizona
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH 9899 / 1
|LA / SYR
Administered by: Private Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Headache
SMQs:
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? Yes
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? No
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications:
Current Illness:
Preexisting Conditions:
Allergies:
Diagnostic Lab Data: none
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: C/O Headache
|
|VAERS ID:
|902446 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|55.0
|Sex:
|Female
|Location:
|West Virginia
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH9899 / 1
|RA / IM
Administered by: Other Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Erythema,
Feeling hot,
Flushing
SMQs:, Anaphylactic reaction (broad), Hypersensitivity (broad), Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms syndrome (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? Yes
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? No
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: Novasc, Hydrochlorothiazide, synthroid, lisinopril, singulair, MVI, olopatadine drops, prilosec, inderal, crestor, toviaz, ultram
Current Illness: none
Preexisting Conditions: Hypertension, sleep apnea, hypothyroidism
Allergies: Contrast Dye IV contrast, shellfish, strawberry
Diagnostic Lab Data: She took Benadryl 50 mg po. No medical tests done. After benadryl, was administered by herself, flushing went away and she felt better.
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: felt warm, hot and face and ears were red and flushed.
|
|VAERS ID:
|902464 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|42.0
|Sex:
|Male
|Location:
|Louisiana
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH9899 / UNK
|LA / IM
Administered by: Private Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Dizziness,
Electrocardiogram normal,
Hyperhidrosis,
Laboratory test normal,
Presyncope
SMQs:, Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (broad), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Vestibular disorders (broad), Hypotonic-hyporesponsive episode (broad), Hypoglycaemia (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? Yes
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? Yes
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: none
Current Illness: none
Preexisting Conditions: none
Allergies: none
Diagnostic Lab Data: Basic Chemistry, EKG, and vitals were all normal on 12/15/2020.
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: within 15 minutes progressive light-headedness leading to near-syncope and diaphoresis. After 20 minutes symptoms subsided.
|
|VAERS ID:
|902465 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|60.0
|Sex:
|Female
|Location:
|Arkansas
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH9899 / 1
|RA / IM
Administered by: Public Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Dysgeusia,
Oral pruritus,
Paraesthesia,
Paraesthesia oral,
Parosmia,
Sensory disturbance,
Tremor
SMQs:, Peripheral neuropathy (narrow), Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (broad), Taste and smell disorders (narrow), Parkinson-like events (broad), Oropharyngeal conditions (excl neoplasms, infections and allergies) (narrow), Guillain-Barre syndrome (broad), Noninfectious encephalitis (broad), Noninfectious encephalopathy/delirium (broad), Hypoglycaemia (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? No
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? No
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: Lisinopril, HCTZ, lipitor, amyitrypline, lexapro, vitamins,
Current Illness: Bronchitis, finished prednisone on 12-13-20
Preexisting Conditions: hypertension, fibromyalgia
Allergies: Biaxin
Diagnostic Lab Data: BP.
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: Pt felt wave come over body @ 1218 starting in head and going down. Bad taste in mouth, tingling in body , legs, back , across stomach, BP 150/100 P 120@ 1219, EMS activated. BP 120/80, P 80 Pt alert and oriented, Pt declined transport and Benadryl. Symptoms come and go, pt feels better but then bad taste in mouth starts, shaking of hands, tingling starts again in stomach and back. @ 1300 pt requests Benadryl, 25 mg administered. Pt notified family by phone of circumstances and family in transit.@1324 BP 120/80, P 84, tongue tingling and pt reports smelling chemical smell. @1345 Pt complained of mouth itching, EMS activated and will transport to Medical Center. Pt oriented and transported at @13
|
|VAERS ID:
|902468 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|59.0
|Sex:
|Male
|Location:
|Unknown
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH9899 / 1
|LA / IM
Administered by: Private Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Chest discomfort,
Chills,
Defaecation urgency,
Diarrhoea,
Dizziness,
Dyspnoea,
Feeling abnormal,
Flushing,
Presyncope
SMQs:, Anaphylactic reaction (narrow), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Dementia (broad), Pseudomembranous colitis (broad), Acute central respiratory depression (broad), Pulmonary hypertension (broad), Gastrointestinal nonspecific symptoms and therapeutic procedures (narrow), Cardiomyopathy (broad), Vestibular disorders (broad), Hypotonic-hyporesponsive episode (broad), Hypersensitivity (broad), Noninfectious diarrhoea (narrow), Hypoglycaemia (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? No
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? Yes
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations: vaso-vagal type symptoms, similar presentation 12 hours post vaccine
Other Medications: unknown
Current Illness: no
Preexisting Conditions: unknown
Allergies: unknown
Diagnostic Lab Data: Trransferred to ED
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: Within 1 minute, patient complained of symptoms of lightheadedness, flushing, asked for water. Symptoms persisted, reported vagal and "spacey", vitals were 117/91, HR 67, O2 sat 99% on room air. Reported chest heaviness, shortness of breath and within 5 minutes developed rigors and urge to defecate. 911 called, repeat vital 150/89 HR 113 O2sat 97%, continues to want to defecate. 1 loose BM, transferred to ED
|
|VAERS ID:
|902479 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|46.0
|Sex:
|Female
|Location:
|Kansas
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-14
|Onset:
|2020-12-14
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|- / 1
|LA / IM
Administered by: Other Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Chest pain,
Feeling abnormal,
Flushing,
Intensive care
SMQs:, Anaphylactic reaction (broad), Dementia (broad), Gastrointestinal nonspecific symptoms and therapeutic procedures (broad), Cardiomyopathy (broad), Hypersensitivity (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? Yes
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? No
Hospitalized? Yes, 1 days
Extended hospital stay? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: unknown
Current Illness: No
Preexisting Conditions: unknown
Allergies: No
Diagnostic Lab Data: Unknown but sent to SICU for monitoring
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: rPfizer-BionNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA 5-7 minutes after the vaccine Associate stated she did not feel right, mentioned chest pain. "My chest feels funny. It feels like when you have really bad heartburn coming on". "I feel flushed like when you get contrast for a CT". Pulse 90 BP 160/90 checked later 130/90
|
|VAERS ID:
|902490 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|37.0
|Sex:
|Female
|Location:
|New Mexico
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH9899 / 1
|LA / IM
Administered by: Private Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Headache,
Pain
SMQs:
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? No
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? No
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: Benzoyl peroxide 10% gel, Biofreeze topical gel, Cyclobenzaprine 10mg tab, moisturizing cream, naproxen 250 mg tab, ondansetrn 4mg ODT tab, Refresh Tears
Current Illness: None
Preexisting Conditions: acne, astigmatism, myopia
Allergies: NKDA
Diagnostic Lab Data:
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: Headache, body ache
|
|VAERS ID:
|902491 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|41.0
|Sex:
|Female
|Location:
|Nebraska
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH9899 / 1
|- / IM
Administered by: Private Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Blood pressure increased,
Dizziness,
Dyspnoea,
Erythema,
Headache,
Nausea
SMQs:, Anaphylactic reaction (narrow), Acute pancreatitis (broad), Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (broad), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Acute central respiratory depression (broad), Pulmonary hypertension (broad), Gastrointestinal nonspecific symptoms and therapeutic procedures (narrow), Hypertension (narrow), Cardiomyopathy (broad), Vestibular disorders (broad), Hypersensitivity (broad), Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms syndrome (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? Yes
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? Yes
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: DULOXETINE (CYMBALTA) 60 MG CAPSULE Take 1 capsule (60 mg total) by mouth once daily at bedtime HYDROCODONE-ACETAMINOPHEN (NORCO) 5-325 MG TABLET Take 1 tablet by mouth once a day as needed for moderate to severe pain, with allowance
Current Illness:
Preexisting Conditions: Arrhythmia - right bundle branch block. GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) ? Spinal headache headache with steroid injection to the back. Uses contact lenses
Allergies: Gabapentin Adhesive Duloxetine
Diagnostic Lab Data:
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: Within a few minutes of receiving the COVID 19 vaccination, patient developed lightheadedness, shortness of breath, headache, and some nausea. She did get some redness to her neck and upper chest. No recent illness. Had elevated BPs ranged from 158/103 to 207/126 . HR ranged from 82-106. O2 sats always $g 96%. Temp 37.1 C. Received Tylenol 1000 mg PO, Dexamethasone 10 mg IV, diphenhydramine 50 mg IV, famotidine 20 mg IV, ketorolac 30 mg IV, ondansetron 4 mg IV, and 1 L NS. Patient prescribed EpiPen and prednisone and discharged.
|
|VAERS ID:
|902492 (history)
|Form:
|Version 2.0
|Age:
|44.0
|Sex:
|Male
|Location:
|Arkansas
|Vaccinated:
|2020-12-15
|Onset:
|2020-12-15
| Days after vaccination:
|0
|Submitted:
|0000-00-00
|Entered:
|2020-12-15
|Vaccination / Manufacturer
|Lot / Dose
|Site / Route
|COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH
|EH9899 / 1
|LA / IM
Administered by: Public Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Blood pressure increased,
Dizziness,
Feeling hot,
Nausea,
Visual impairment
SMQs:, Acute pancreatitis (broad), Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (broad), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Gastrointestinal nonspecific symptoms and therapeutic procedures (narrow), Glaucoma (broad), Hypertension (narrow), Optic nerve disorders (broad), Lens disorders (broad), Retinal disorders (broad), Vestibular disorders (broad), Hypoglycaemia (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? No
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? Yes
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations:
Other Medications: unknown
Current Illness: none
Preexisting Conditions: unknown
Allergies: Hydrocodone
Diagnostic Lab Data:
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: About 25 minutes after receiving vaccine complained of dizziness and being hot and nauseated. No difficulty breathing. No chest pain. B/P was 130/90 and was monitored. It went down to 124/80 after he started feeling better. He was wearing sweater over shirt and it was warm in building. Took sweater off. Cool wet cloth applied to back of neck. States he had only had a donut and cup of hot chocolate before receiving vaccine. Sprite and peanut butter crackers given. Became nauseated after eating peanut butter crackers Blood pressure monitored monitored. He laid on exam table for about 15 minutes. He felt better. Stood up and walked to conference room for another 15 minutes. Stated he felt much better and was ready to leave. Coworker drove him back. Received email from him letting us know he had made it back and they had stopped and eaten pizza on the way. Received text from coworker that he was dizzy and seeing spots and that his blood pressure had been 120/80 and then spiked to 160/100. Coworkers taking him to ER at Hospital for evaluation.