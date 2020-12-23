Found 2,050 cases where Vaccine targets COVID-19 (COVID19) and Patient Died

VAERS ID: 909095 (history) Form: Version 2.0 Age: 66.0 Sex: Male Location: Colorado

Vaccinated: 2020-12-23 Onset: 2020-12-25 Days after vaccination: 2 Submitted: 0000-00-00 Entered: 2020-12-25

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (MODERNA)) / MODERNA 011J20A / 1 RA / IM

Administered by: Senior Living Purchased by: ?

Symptoms: Foaming at mouth, Pain in extremity, Pallor, Pulse absent, Respiratory arrest, Somnolence, Unresponsive to stimuli

SMQs:, Anaphylactic reaction (broad), Hyperglycaemia/new onset diabetes mellitus (broad), Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (broad), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Shock-associated circulatory or cardiac conditions (excl torsade de pointes) (narrow), Dementia (broad), Convulsions (broad), Oropharyngeal conditions (excl neoplasms, infections and allergies) (narrow), Acute central respiratory depression (narrow), Guillain-Barre syndrome (broad), Noninfectious encephalitis (broad), Noninfectious encephalopathy/delirium (broad), Noninfectious meningitis (broad), Hypotonic-hyporesponsive episode (broad), Generalised convulsive seizures following immunisation (broad), Hypersensitivity (broad), Respiratory failure (narrow), Tendinopathies and ligament disorders (broad), Hypoglycaemia (broad)

Life Threatening? No

Birth Defect? No

Died? Yes

Date died: 2020-12-25

Days after onset: 0

Permanent Disability? No

Recovered? No

Office Visit? No

ER Visit? No

ER or Doctor Visit? No

Hospitalized? No

Previous Vaccinations:

Other Medications: Tamsulosin 0.4mg, Lactobacillus tablet, Nephro-vite tablet 0.8mg, Allopurinol 100mg, ferrous gluconate 324mg, melatonin 6mg, lisinopril 2.5mg, colace 100mg, metamucil powder, aspirin 81mg, amidoarone 200mg, hydrooxyzine 25mg, cholestyramine

Current Illness: End stage renal disease with dependence on renal dialysis, COPD, cirrhosis of the liver, hypokalemia, gout, heart failure, hyperlipidemia, atrial fibrillation.

Preexisting Conditions: Refused dialysis frequently resulting in episodes of hypokalemia and hospitalization, resident dependent on supplemental oxygen. The resident refused to go to dialysis on 12/23/2020 and said he was feeling fine.

Allergies: alprazolam, Lorazepam

Diagnostic Lab Data: None

CDC Split Type:

Write-up: on 12/24/2020 the resident was sleepy and stayed in bed most of the shift. He stated he was doing okay but requested pain medication for his legs at 250PM. At 255AM on 12/25/2020 the resident was observed in bed lying still, pale, eyes half open and foam coming from mouth and unresponsive. He was not breathing and with no pulse